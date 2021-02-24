Advertisement

1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Pulaski County.

Officials say the head-on crash involving an SUV and a Jeep happened late Tuesday on East Kentucky 80, just outside of Somerset.

The driver of the Jeep was killed. His name has not been released.

Three people in the SUV were all airlifted to the hospital. We don’t know their conditions at this time.

The road reopened around two Wednesday morning.

