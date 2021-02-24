Advertisement

Beshear: Ky. COVID-19 cases reach 400K; positivity rate drops below 6%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 400,307 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.90 percent positivity rate, which is the lowest since Oct. 27. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 183 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 51 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,527.

As of Wednesday, 883 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 228 are in the ICU, and 112 are on ventilators. At least 47,225 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

