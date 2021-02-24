Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Threat Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps today have us thinking full blown spring and your friendly #TeamSpring President is loving it!! Unfortunately, with the good comes the bad and the bad looks to be a lot of rain ahead. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms target us this weekend into Monday and may cause high water concerns.

Let me kick this off with tracking a cold front across the state today. This is bringing a band of showers in from northwest to southeast. This will actually increase a bit as it moves into the south and southeast.

Waves of rain then look to target the region from southwest to northeast this weekend. The first round arrives Friday into early Saturday, but the main action should take us from Saturday night through early Monday. That’s when thunderstorms try to get in the mix, upping the ante for hefty rain totals.

The greatest threat for several inches of rain looks to be across the southern half of the state and the models are going all in on this. Temps stay above normal for the most part into next week.

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Nov. 4; issues executive order involving schools
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.
Police arrest 5 teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies

Latest News

Temperatures will run around 65-70 before another front knocks them down again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Mild temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some of the warmest air of 2021 arrives today
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Touch Of Spring In The Air
Temperatures will hold steady on the milder side
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast