Advertisement

Community members protest deadly shooting of man by off-duty officer in Corbin

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of a southern Kentucky community protested on Wednesday the deadly shooting of a man by an off-duty officer.

Earlier this month, a neighbor called an off-duty officer about a prowler outside their home on Dogwood Cove. The officer found 20-year-old Phillip “Nick” Davenport outside.

Investigators say the two got into a fight and that’s when the officer fired his gun.

PREVIOUS: KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Community members say the officer should be held accountable for his actions.

“All we really want is for Nicholas to be heard since he doesn’t have a voice for himself,” protester Brianna Russell said. “We just wanna get the word out and let everyone know what a good person Nick was and how he doesn’t deserve this at all.”

Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Nov. 4; issues executive order involving schools
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.
Police arrest 5 teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm

Latest News

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on next week’s big Phase 1C eligibility rollout
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating social media posts made by a deputy.
Scott County deputy under review for social media posts
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear: Ky. COVID-19 cases reach 400K; positivity rate drops below 6%