Fayette Co. Public Schools announce schedule for graduated return to in-person learning

After a week of icy weather, Fayette County Public Schools welcomed children back to the...
After a week of icy weather, Fayette County Public Schools welcomed children back to the classroom Monday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Fayette County Public Schools announced a schedule Tuesday night for their return to in-person learning.

Kindergarten, first, and second grade students have been back to in-person learning since Monday, and district officials say it has been “wonderful” so far.

Here is the following schedule for their graduated return:

The week of March 1-5, 2021

  • Students in grades K, 1 and 2 will continue with face-to-face instruction.

Beginning March 3, 2021

  • Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 will return to in-person learning.

Beginning March 8, 2021

  • Students in grades K, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will continue with face-to-face instruction.
  • Students in grades 6, 9 and 12 at the following schools will return to in-person learning:
    • Middle Schools: Beaumont, Bryan Station, Crawford, Edythe J. Hayes, Jessie Clark, Leestown, LTMS, Morton, SCAPA, Southern, Tates Creek, Winburn
    • High Schools: Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
  • At this time, students who attend Eastside Technical, Locust Trace AgriScience, and Southside Technical centers will report to their home high schools for the entire day.

Beginning March 15, 2021

  • Preschool students will return to in-person learning.
  • Students in grades K, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 12 will continue with face-to-face instruction.
  • Students in grades 7, 8, 10, and 11 at the following schools will return to in-person learning:
    • Middle Schools: Beaumont, Bryan Station, Crawford, Edythe J. Hayes, Jessie Clark, Leestown, LTMS, Morton, SCAPA, Southern, Tates Creek, Winburn
    • High Schools: Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
  • At this time, students who attend Eastside Technical, Locust Trace AgriScience, and Southside Technical centers will report to their home high schools for the entire day.

District officials say they are continuing to face challenges with having enough school bus drivers to serve the students enrolled in special programs. They say these programs will continue to learn virtually: Carter G. Woodson Academy, Family Care Center, Martin Luther King Academy, Opportunity Middle College, STEAM Academy, Success Academy, The Learning Center, The Stables.

