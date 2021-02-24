Frederick Douglass beats Bardstown 74-71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass beat Bardstown 74-71 Tuesday night to improve to 10-1.

The Broncos have now won eight straight games since that January 12 loss to Dunbar.

DaShawn Jackson led the Broncos with 23 points. Julius Scearce added 18 points for Douglass.

Douglass visits Scott County February 26.

