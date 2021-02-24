Advertisement

Frederick Douglass beats Bardstown 74-71

The Broncos improved to 10-1 with Tuesday night’s win.
Douglass improves to 10-1.
Douglass improves to 10-1.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frederick Douglass beat Bardstown 74-71 Tuesday night to improve to 10-1.

The Broncos have now won eight straight games since that January 12 loss to Dunbar.

DaShawn Jackson led the Broncos with 23 points. Julius Scearce added 18 points for Douglass.

Douglass visits Scott County February 26.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.
Police arrest 5 teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer
22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

North Laurel improves to 17-0.
Sheppard scores 43, North Laurel beats Madison Central to stay perfect
The Wildcats honor Ben Jordan, deliver impressive season-opening win
Emotional first inning fuels Kentucky to season opening win
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30)...
Randle and Davis named to 2021 NBA All-Star Game
Warrick wins Horizon League Freshman of the Year.
Warrick named Horizon League Freshman of the Year