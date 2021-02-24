Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

The police department says Betty Witt, 88, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. at a nursing home located at the 1600 block of Versailles Road.

Witt suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, and black/white shoes. She is approximately 5-foot-two and 135 pounds. Witt often uses a walker but staff believes she is without it.

Anyone with knowledge of Witt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

