Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman

The police department says Betty Witt, 88, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. at a nursing home...
The police department says Betty Witt, 88, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. at a nursing home located at the 1600 block of Versailles Road.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

The police department says Betty Witt, 88, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. at a nursing home located at the 1600 block of Versailles Road.

Witt suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, and black/white shoes. She is approximately 5-foot-two and 135 pounds. Witt often uses a walker but staff believes she is without it.

Anyone with knowledge of Witt’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

