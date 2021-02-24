Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some of the warmest air of 2021 arrives today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our temperatures will likely jump well into the 60s this afternoon.

These temps will come in somewhere around 15 to 20 degrees above normal. It will be quite nice for all of you still feeling the sting of winter. If we track highs like this it will ultimately mean that we are dealing with highs around the 60 to 65 range with some even warmer stuff in some areas.

A weak front will pass through our skies. It leads us to some colder temperatures for Thursday. While this front is a true cold front, it isn’t an awful one. Highs should come down around 15-20. Showers develop as it passes through the region.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

