Ky. House Impeachment Committee says no action on petitions

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s House Impeachment Committee has come to a decision on petitions to impeach both Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

After spending hours in closed executive session, the committee recommended no action be taken.

The lawmakers found that the allegations made against the governor and attorney general were not impeachable offenses.

The committee also formally dismissed the petition to impeach State Representative Robert Goforth.

We’re waiting on the reports to be made public.

