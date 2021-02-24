Advertisement

Lexington restaurant declares ‘Mardi Gras do-over’ after winter weather forced it to close on Fat Tuesday

Bourbon n' Toulouse will have specials to celebrate Mardi Gras from Wednesday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 27.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fat Tuesday is like the Super Bowl for Cajun and Creole restaurant Bourbon n’ Toulouse. It’s typically their busiest day of the year.

“There have been many years where we’ve done a week’s worth of business in one day,” Owner Kevin Heathcoat said. “From open to close, it’s full-on packed in there and it’s just a fun day.”

But, this Mardi Gras was overtaken by snow and ice shutting down the restaurant on this day for the first time in 17 years.

“We’ve done employee safety over profits since March by not opening our dining room, so to ask our employees to run up and down Euclid Avenue passing out food and slipping and falling on the ice, that’s not us,” Heathcoat said. “It was an easy decision for us, but it was a tough one to swallow.”

It’s just the latest hurdle for the Lexington restaurant.

“We were closed down for two months for construction,” Heathcoat said. “We’ve been carry out, curbside, and delivery only since March because our dining room is just too small.”

But, instead of waiting until next year, Heathcoat declared a “Mardi Gras do-over,” turning the celebration into a four-day special.

“From Wednesday to Saturday of this week we’re going to have different specials every day,” Heathcoat said. “We’re going to bring out some of our heavy hitters, we’re going to do alligator etouffee, it’s our most popular dish of the year.”

They’re proving once again the restaurant industry’s ability to adapt.

“We’ve made it through, we’re persistent,” Heathcoat said. “We’re restaurant industry people, so we’re going to do what we have to do.”

You can order online at ilovecajun.com, and park in Bourbon n’ Toulouse’s curbside spots where workers will bring your food right out to your car.

