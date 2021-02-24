Advertisement

Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen

Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of 15-year-old Robert Durrum (pictured) in January 2017. The indictment states Bowie shot Durrum during a robbery.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen who pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of another teen has been sentenced.

According to the Fayette Circuit Court, Demarcus Bowie received a 15-year total sentence Wednesday for manslaughter, robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. 

He pleaded guilty to those charges last fall.

Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of 15-year-old Robert Durrum in January 2017. The indictment states Bowie shot Durrum during a robbery.

Police found Durrum in the middle of Belmont Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. He was able to give investigators information on the crime but later died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Nov. 4; issues executive order involving schools
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.
Police arrest 5 teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm

Latest News

File image
Officials: Kentucky unemployment site target of hack attempt
The Lexington Police Department is trying to gather more information about the lives of Robert...
Lexington Police Dept. recognizing first Black police officers who served in the city
A profusion of potholes appeared after the icy storm.
Drivers urged to watch for potholes in wake of winter storms
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Threat Ahead