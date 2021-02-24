Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen who pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of another teen has been sentenced.

According to the Fayette Circuit Court, Demarcus Bowie received a 15-year total sentence Wednesday for manslaughter, robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

He pleaded guilty to those charges last fall.

Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of 15-year-old Robert Durrum in January 2017. The indictment states Bowie shot Durrum during a robbery.

Police found Durrum in the middle of Belmont Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. He was able to give investigators information on the crime but later died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

