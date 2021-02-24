Advertisement

Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man whose body was found in a burned car in Bourbon County has been released.

The Bourbon County coroner has identified the man as 38-year-old Lazarus Romell Parker, of Lexington.

Parker’s body was found in a burned vehicle earlier this month at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road, close to the Fayette County line.

His cause of death was determined by the coroner to be a gunshot wound. The coroner said Parker was shot before the car was set on fire. He was identified using dental records.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Donald Collins and 27-year-old Jessica R. Odell were arrested Monday...
Laurel County mother, boyfriend accused of sexually abusing young child
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since Nov. 4; issues executive order involving schools
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Several teenagers will be charged after police say they fired shots at the Hamburg Meijer.
Police arrest 5 teens after shots fired at Hamburg Meijer
A woman in Temple is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning.
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will join local leaders at a vaccine event in Lexington.
WATCH: Gov. Beshear, local leaders speak at Lexington vaccine event
Ambulance
1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children
Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
93 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington