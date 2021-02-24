Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man whose body was found in a burned car in Bourbon County has been released.

The Bourbon County coroner has identified the man as 38-year-old Lazarus Romell Parker, of Lexington.

Parker’s body was found in a burned vehicle earlier this month at a farm in the 500 block of Hutchinson Road, close to the Fayette County line.

His cause of death was determined by the coroner to be a gunshot wound. The coroner said Parker was shot before the car was set on fire. He was identified using dental records.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.