Officials: Kentucky unemployment site target of hack attempt

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a state unemployment claim website was temporarily inaccessible after suffering an attempted cyberattack.

The Kentucky Career Center said unidentified suspects attempted to gain entry Wednesday to the site and overwhelmed it with random login usernames. None of the login attempts were successful and no information was compromised.

The site is used to file new claims as well as to check on the status of existing claims, view payment history and update profile information.

The Courier-Journal reports that the state’s unemployment office reported the incident just before 11 a.m. to the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, which oversees the state’s unemployment office.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

