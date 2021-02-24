Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a collapse at the Jif plant in Lexington.

It’s on Winchester Road between Liberty Road and Midland Avenue.

The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.

No one was hurt.

Jif officials say production hasn’t stopped, but they are moving workers away from that area inside the plant.

Fire officials tell us they’ll be blocking at least one lane of Winchester Rd for the time being so that crews can tear down parts of the veneer that are still compromised. An engineer is also on scene assessing the damage.

HAPPENING NOW: Parts of the brick veneer on the side of the Jif Building on Winchester Rd have collapsed. Officials say nobody was hurt and there is no structural damage. pic.twitter.com/6TWMeEL6oJ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) February 24, 2021

