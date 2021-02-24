Advertisement

Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a collapse at the Jif plant in Lexington.

It’s on Winchester Road between Liberty Road and Midland Avenue.

The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.

No one was hurt.

Jif officials say production hasn’t stopped, but they are moving workers away from that area inside the plant.

Fire officials tell us they’ll be blocking at least one lane of Winchester Rd for the time being so that crews can tear down parts of the veneer that are still compromised. An engineer is also on scene assessing the damage.

