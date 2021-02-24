Advertisement

Scott County deputy under review for social media posts

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating social media posts made by a deputy.

Sheriff Tony Hampton says they are reviewing the deputy’s social media activity, including posts reported as offensive and unprofessional.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy has been with the department since 2019.

The deputy could face disciplinary measure or retraining if the posts are found to violate the sheriff’s office social media policy.

You can read the full statement from Sheriff Hampton below:

