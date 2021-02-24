Sheppard scores 43, North Laurel beats Madison Central to stay perfect
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - North Laurel star Reed Sheppard scored 43 points and North Laurel beat Madison Central 90-69 Tuesday night in Richmond to stay perfect with a 17-0 record.
Sheppard added 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 steals in the win. He is averaging over 33 points per game, which ranks first in the state of Kentucky.
As a team, North Laurel is averaging a state-best 90 points per game.
The Jaguars (17-0) visit Pulaski County on February 26.
