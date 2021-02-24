Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | How long after the second shot until you're fully protected?

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

How long after the first shot until you’re fully protected?

No vaccine offers full protection at this point. In fact, the CDC is advising people to continue wearing masks and social distancing even after being fully vaccinated.

Peak effectiveness for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines is typically achieved in seven to 14 days.

Will people in Phase 1C be required to get the vaccine?

The vaccine is not mandatory at the federal or state level.

It is possible for businesses to require employees to get vaccinated with a few conditions. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers must accommodate religious and disability-related objections.

