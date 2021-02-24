VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on next week’s big Phase 1C eligibility rollout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I am 48 years old and have congestive heart failure. When I called to schedule an appointment, I was told they are only for those 60 and over. Is that correct? I thought Phase 1C included people with health problems.

Yes, you’re part of Phase 1C because of your high risk health condition.

We understand the whole vaccination process can be confusing and sometimes frustrating.

For weeks, those in Phase 1C could get vaccinated as long as vaccination sites gave priority to older Kentuckians. If there was an open appointment, they could be vaccinated so the state could ensure used all of its available vaccine quickly.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week the state’s regional vaccination sites will open to all Kentuckians in Phase 1C beginning March 1.

There are three important considerations to take into account:

Where can I find a list of “essential workers?”

The list of workers the state included in Phase 1C is extensive which is why approximately 1.3 million people are among the group. Kentucky based its plan on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Here are the professions, the state considers frontline and other essential workers:

Healthcare Personnel

First Responders (Firefighters, Police)

Corrections

Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)

Food & Agriculture

Manufacturing

U.S. Postal service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Transportation and logistics

Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)

Finance

IT & Communication

Energy

Media

Legal

Public Safety (Engineers)

Water & Wastewater

Clergy

For a more detailed breakdown of the various workers in each of these categories, check out this list from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency which the state used as guidance.

To avoid any problems that could arise in obtaining your vaccine, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services suggests that you bring to your vaccination appointment a work identification badge, recent paycheck stub, or perhaps a letter from your employer.

I’m in Phase 1C on the basis of a high-risk condition and being an essential worker. I’m told I need to bring “proof of eligibility” to my appointment. What constitutes proof of eligibility?

To avoid any problems that could arise in obtaining your vaccine, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services suggests that you bring to your vaccination appointment a work identification badge, recent paycheck stub, or perhaps a letter from your employer.

I am a restaurant manager and 56 years old. I had COVID-19 in November. Will I be eligible for the vaccine in the Phase 1C?

Kentucky based its plan on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency which includes restaurant workers among “food and agriculture” essential workers.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, those with prior symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID-19 infections can be vaccinated as long as they have recovered. While there is no recommended minimum interval between infection and vaccination, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says current evidence suggests that reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Thus, persons with documented acute COVID-19 infection in the preceding 90 days may delay vaccination until near the end of this period, if desired.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.