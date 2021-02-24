WATCH: Gov. Beshear, local leaders speak at Lexington vaccine event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will join local leaders at a vaccine event in Lexington.

We’re told several Kentuckians have also volunteered to roll-up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the event.

It’s happening at 11 Wednesday morning at Shiloh Baptist Church in the 200 block of East 5th Street. Watch live here:

