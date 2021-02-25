Advertisement

76 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point where officials are starting to feel slightly more optimistic about our situation with the virus.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 76 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, Feb. 24.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,023. The city’s death toll is 232. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 83 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone but has slowly gone down to 25.9 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 400,307 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. 4,527 Kentuckians have died of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children
Ambulance
1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash
The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.
Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

Latest News

A lineman hurt while restoring power in Wolfe County continues to recover Thursday morning.
Lineman hurt while working to restore power recovering at UK Hospital
Rounds of heavy rain will roll through the region this weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of rain could cause high water issues
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain could lead to high water issues
This school year, students have faced many challenges.
WATCH | KEA shares frustrations with U.S. Dept. of Education standardized testing decision