Advertisement

Best Buy cuts 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic

A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best...
A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best Buys is closing five stores in four states in the next month. The retailer plans to close two Richmond, Va., area stores, along with one store each in Syracuse, N.Y., Carbondale, Ill., and Brockton, Mass.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.

The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores.

Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.

Best Buy’s workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic.

It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children
Alejandro Bartolo Diaz
Coroner asking for help finding family of man killed in Pulaski Co. crash
The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.
Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

Latest News

God’s Pantry Food Bank held a pop-up drive-through food distribution Thursday morning. It...
God’s Pantry holds pop-up drive-through food distribution in Lexington
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
A bill that was filed in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor has passed a...
Ky. Senate committee unanimously passes bill to ban some no-knock warrants
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged