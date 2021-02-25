Best ways to find vaccine appointments near you

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are now hundreds of places in Kentucky to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but finding the ones near you that have openings can take some work. The CDC is hoping an online portal can help direct people to doses near them.

The Lexington Senior Center has been connecting people who are 70 or older with the health department and their clinic.

“Our group of 70 and older has been very eager to get the vaccine and as the availability has been present it to them they’ve leapt on that opportunity,” Kristy Stambaugh with the Lexington Senior Center said.

But for people outside of Lexington, there are still a lot of options for the vaccine, including a website backed by the CDC.

Vaccinefinder.org lets people search locations near them that have received federal vaccine supplies. Then they can register through that entity.

When we checked Thursday afternoon there were openings for people 70 and older at multiple Walmarts near us. Harrodsburg had openings for Friday, Feb. 26, while Corbin and Somerset had them starting next week.

The expectation is other sites will eventually be added to that directory.

Health departments have been telling people to get the vaccine wherever they can.

“It may take a little work, I mean you’re gonna have to call around and find these things if you want it immediately, but there are some options out there,” said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Spillman says even if they eventually move to phase 1C, they’ll still be focusing on the older population.

