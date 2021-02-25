Blackjewel ordered to clean up Kentucky mine site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Bankrupt coal company Blackjewel has been ordered by a federal judge to clean up a Kentucky mine site.

In a bankruptcy court ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Benjamin Kahn said the Bell County site presented a potential threat. He ordered Blackjewel to excavate and treat coal mining ponds until the company is allowed to abandon them.

The state had argued the mine presented an imminent danger, which the judge rejected.

Blackjewel lawyer Scott Kane said the company was working to mitigate the problem.

