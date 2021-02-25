Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Lots Of Rain This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a good looking day as temps come down a bit from recent days, but I’m still not going to complain. I will save those complaints for the weekend as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms get ready to close out February and kick off March.

Some thoughts on the setup:

Light rains move in from southwest to northeast Friday afternoon. This will increase a bit as we get into the evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms then show up Friday night and early Saturday with the heaviest rains in the southeast. A quick 1″-2″ of rain may show up in this area, causing some local issues.

After a breezy and mild break Saturday afternoon, rounds of showers and storms return Saturday night and take us through Sunday night.

Very heavy rainfall is likely during this time and this may cause flooding and flash flooding issues to develop.

The greatest risk for flooding appears to be along and south of the Interstate 64 corridor. This threat will increase the farther south you get.

River flooding will also be a concern into early next week.

Another storm system will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

