Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Lots Of Rain This Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a good looking day as temps come down a bit from recent days, but I’m still not going to complain. I will save those complaints for the weekend as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms get ready to close out February and kick off March.

Some thoughts on the setup:

  • Light rains move in from southwest to northeast Friday afternoon. This will increase a bit as we get into the evening.
  • Showers and a few thunderstorms then show up Friday night and early Saturday with the heaviest rains in the southeast. A quick 1″-2″ of rain may show up in this area, causing some local issues.
  • After a breezy and mild break Saturday afternoon, rounds of showers and storms return Saturday night and take us through Sunday night.
  • Very heavy rainfall is likely during this time and this may cause flooding and flash flooding issues to develop.
  • The greatest risk for flooding appears to be along and south of the Interstate 64 corridor. This threat will increase the farther south you get.
  • River flooding will also be a concern into early next week.

Another storm system will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

