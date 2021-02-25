Advertisement

CW Lexington and Prep Spin start partnership TONIGHT

The first high school basketball game shown on CW will be Harlan at Lexington Christian.
Prep Spin CW Lexington
Prep Spin CW Lexington(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The partnership between WKYT and Prep Spin begins Thursday night (tonight) with an All ‘A’ state sectional matchup between the Harlan Green Dragons (10-4) at Lexington Christian (8-7).  The Green Dragons, led by Jordan Akal and his 26 ppg average, squeaked by Barbourville 59-58 in the 13th region All ‘A’ final back on February 1st to get to this matchup.  LCA had a much easier road to the sectional beating Sayre 54-26 way back on January 16th.

The All ‘A’ tournament committee originally decided to shut down the tournament because of the snow and ice storms last week.  However, that plan was changed to play a sectional format with the Final Four teams meeting at EKU’s McBrayer Arena the first week of March to crown a champion.

Tip-off between Harlan and LCA begins at 7:30 P.M. on CW Lexington.

*Historical notes:

-This is Harlan’s 11th trip to the All ‘A’ state tourney.  The Green Dragons won All ‘A’ state titles in 1994 and 1995.

-For LCA, the Eagles are in the ‘Little Big Dance’ for the 16th time winning it all in 2018 with a runner-up finish in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children
Ambulance
1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash
The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.
Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

Latest News

File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker celebrates a 3 point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the...
Suns’ Booker replaces Lakers’ Davis in NBA All-Star Game
Reed Sheppard
North Laurel’s Sheppard is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
The Broncos improved to 10-1 with Tuesday night’s win.
WATCH | Frederick Douglass beats Bardstown 74-71