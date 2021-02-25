CW Lexington and Prep Spin start partnership TONIGHT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The partnership between WKYT and Prep Spin begins Thursday night (tonight) with an All ‘A’ state sectional matchup between the Harlan Green Dragons (10-4) at Lexington Christian (8-7). The Green Dragons, led by Jordan Akal and his 26 ppg average, squeaked by Barbourville 59-58 in the 13th region All ‘A’ final back on February 1st to get to this matchup. LCA had a much easier road to the sectional beating Sayre 54-26 way back on January 16th.

The All ‘A’ tournament committee originally decided to shut down the tournament because of the snow and ice storms last week. However, that plan was changed to play a sectional format with the Final Four teams meeting at EKU’s McBrayer Arena the first week of March to crown a champion.

Tip-off between Harlan and LCA begins at 7:30 P.M. on CW Lexington.

*Historical notes:

-This is Harlan’s 11th trip to the All ‘A’ state tourney. The Green Dragons won All ‘A’ state titles in 1994 and 1995.

-For LCA, the Eagles are in the ‘Little Big Dance’ for the 16th time winning it all in 2018 with a runner-up finish in 2019.

