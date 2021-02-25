God’s Pantry holds pop-up drive-through food distribution in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank held a pop-up drive-through food distribution Thursday morning.

It happened at the northside Lexington Public Library branch where volunteers loaded up cars with food boxes.

Officials with God’s Pantry Food Bank say they want to focus on people who were most affected by our most recent winter storms. CEO Mike Halligan tells us while this isn’t the biggest drive that they’ve done it can still have a good impact.

“We all understand that there are folks experiencing hunger and we all understand the importance of meeting folks where they are and helping them get that nutritious food they need to sustain their lives,” Halligan said.

Thursday morning, the food bank gave out 75 boxes of food to households in need. These boxes were handed out on a first come first serve basis. The initial boxes were all given out by around 11:30 and they had to call for more food from the food bank.

UPDATE: The 75 boxes are already gone, but demand was so high that God’s Pantry is bringing 40 more boxes of food to the library. Already have people in parking spots waiting for a box. — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) February 25, 2021

Halligan says the team from the food bank, the library, and the team of volunteers began working to make this pop-up distribution happen earlier this week. He says the compassion and the passion of those workers are what drives events like these and it can help people all over Central and Eastern Kentucky.

“Imagine not having power, imagine not having food, imagine not being able to get out on the roads because of the icy conditions we all experienced, but imagine not being able to eat for three days because of it,” Halligan said. “That’s the impact that a distribution like this has.”

