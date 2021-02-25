Hope Center buys two mobile bedding trailers after anonymous donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center of Lexington recently received an anonymous donation that allowed for the purchase of two mobile bedding trailers that can be used as emergency shelters and warming centers.

Hope Center officials say they’ll be a welcome addition on those cold nights when the center’s numbers grow.

After a crazy month including back-to-back winter storms, along with the continued pandemic, the Hope Center was able to receive a donation of funds that they were able to use to buy shelters that can improve their efforts on serving the homeless community.

Each trailer houses 14 men with their own private bunk and small storage space. There’s also a bathroom sink and a shower in each unit.

With one of the harshest winters here in Kentucky, the need to protect is important as hypothermia and frostbite can easily disturb and harm the people living in the streets.

“What we do knows when the temperature drops, our numbers go up so it’s a blessing to have these,” Andrea Flanders, development coordinator of the Hope Center.

Flanders says it not just a harsh winter that has made it difficult for the center, but also the need to socially distance individuals to reduce the risk of infection from the pandemic, while still keeping people safe and warm for now and the many years to come.

“We will use these well into the future way after COVID is gone Just because we accommodate so many clients on a daily basis,” Flanders said.

While the donor wishes to remain anonymous, people at the Hope Center say they are gracious for their donation and are amazed at just the sheer amount of compassion from the community.

