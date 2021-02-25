Advertisement

Jessamine County breaking Phase 1C down into ‘priority groups’ due to limited vaccine availability

By Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says, starting March 1, the state will begin vaccinating people in Phase 1C.

That includes people sixty and older, anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions and essential workers.

RELATED: Who gets priority for the COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky?

While some departments are allowing everyone in Phase 1C to sign up at once, the Jessamine County Health Department is breaking it down.

According to its Facebook page, “priority group A” is anyone 60 or older. They’ll be eligible beginning March first. Then “priority group B” is anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions. And finally, the third group in 1C is all essential workers.

🕒 COVID-19 2/24 Summary: 17 New. 4,092 Total. 230 Active. 3,811 Recovered. 7 Hospitalized. 51 Total Deaths, including 1...

Posted by Jessamine County Health Department on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Facebook page says this is because of limited vaccine availability and they’ll move through these priority groups in 1C as more vaccines are available.

This phase of the vaccine rollout is huge. Altogether, the state lists 19 professions considered essential.

It includes postal service workers, food & agriculture, grocery store employees, IT & communication, and clergy members.

An estimated 1.3 million Kentuckians are part of group 1C, so, it’s expected to take a while to move through this phase.

These smaller priority groups are just for vaccines with the Jessamine County Health Department.

For all other sites, anyone in group 1C will be able to request a vaccine on March 1. Statewide, people in 1C can already be vaccinated at some sites if appointments are available.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children
Alejandro Bartolo Diaz
Coroner asking for help finding family of man killed in Pulaski Co. crash
The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.
Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

Latest News

Coal
Blackjewel ordered to clean up Kentucky mine site
File image
Lexington man sentenced to 36 years for sex trafficking, other charges
God’s Pantry Food Bank held a pop-up drive-through food distribution Thursday morning. It...
God’s Pantry holds pop-up drive-through food distribution in Lexington
A bill that was filed in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor has passed a...
Ky. Senate committee unanimously passes bill to ban some no-knock warrants