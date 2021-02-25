Jessamine County breaking Phase 1C down into ‘priority groups’ due to limited vaccine availability

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says, starting March 1, the state will begin vaccinating people in Phase 1C.

That includes people sixty and older, anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions and essential workers.

While some departments are allowing everyone in Phase 1C to sign up at once, the Jessamine County Health Department is breaking it down.

According to its Facebook page, “priority group A” is anyone 60 or older. They’ll be eligible beginning March first. Then “priority group B” is anyone 16 or older with high-risk health conditions. And finally, the third group in 1C is all essential workers.

🕒 COVID-19 2/24 Summary: 17 New. 4,092 Total. 230 Active. 3,811 Recovered. 7 Hospitalized. 51 Total Deaths, including 1... Posted by Jessamine County Health Department on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Facebook page says this is because of limited vaccine availability and they’ll move through these priority groups in 1C as more vaccines are available.

This phase of the vaccine rollout is huge. Altogether, the state lists 19 professions considered essential.

It includes postal service workers, food & agriculture, grocery store employees, IT & communication, and clergy members.

An estimated 1.3 million Kentuckians are part of group 1C, so, it’s expected to take a while to move through this phase.

These smaller priority groups are just for vaccines with the Jessamine County Health Department.

For all other sites, anyone in group 1C will be able to request a vaccine on March 1. Statewide, people in 1C can already be vaccinated at some sites if appointments are available.

