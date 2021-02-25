Advertisement

Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rounds of rain could lead to high water issues

Rounds of rain could cause high water issues
Rounds of rain could cause high water issues(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The showers that blew in with our latest cold front have opened the door for more rounds of rain. It is a soaker of a setup as several rounds of rain will be moving through the region. There is a strong indication that we could pick up 5 to 7 inches of total rainfall. I think that the bulk of that will fall this weekend.

Showers & even a few thunderstorms will show up again. I wouldn’t be surprised if something grew to a stronger level.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

