Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain could lead to high water issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The showers that blew in with our latest cold front have opened the door for more rounds of rain. It is a soaker of a setup as several rounds of rain will be moving through the region. There is a strong indication that we could pick up 5 to 7 inches of total rainfall. I think that the bulk of that will fall this weekend.

Showers & even a few thunderstorms will show up again. I wouldn’t be surprised if something grew to a stronger level.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

