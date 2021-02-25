Kentucky vs. South Carolina rescheduled for March 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The previously postponed Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. South Carolina has been rescheduled for March 6 at Rupp Arena. The tip time and TV network will be announced at a later time.

The rescheduled game, which was originally slated to begin the Southeastern Conference slate for UK on Dec. 29, will conclude the league portion of UK’s schedule. The Wildcats’ previously postponed game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 will not be rescheduled. Kentucky will finish with 17 conference games.

The original South Carolina game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina men’s basketball program. The decision to postpone was consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

Tickets purchased for the original Dec. 29 date with South Carolina will still be valid for the rescheduled game against the Gamecocks on March 6. UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule.

Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

UK will play the Gamecocks for the first time this season. South Carolina enters this weekend 5-12 overall and 3-10 in SEC play.

Kentucky owns a 52-13 all-time record vs. the Gamecocks, including 28-2 in Rupp Arena. South Carolina defeated the Wildcats 81-78 last season on a buzzer beater in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Wildcats are playing their best basketball heading into the homestretch of the season. UK has won three straight games heading into Saturday’s Senior Day game vs. Florida, including an impressive 70-55 victory last weekend at No. 19/20 Tennessee.

UK is averaging 78.0 points per game and shooting 40.6% from 3 and 82.9% from the free-throw line during its three-game winning streak. Forward Isaiah Jackson, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, is averaging 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds during the modest three-game run.

Even before the winning streak, the offensive numbers are up across the board. UK has scored 80 or more three times in the last four games – after doing it just once in the previous 17 – and recorded a combined 62 assists with a combined 40 3-pointers. The 40 3-pointers are the second-most in the John Calipari era over a four-game stretch. Graduate guard Davion Mintz has made 14 of them.

The defense has remained great, ranking 25th in Ken Pomeroy’s defensive efficiency rankings through games on Wednesday.

The South Carolina game was the first of four UK games affected by COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition to the South Carolina and Texas A&M games, the Wildcats’ Nov. 27 game vs. Detroit Mercy was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Detroit Mercy program and the SEC/Big 12 matchup vs. Texas on Jan. 30 was canceled after UK was put on a pause following a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.