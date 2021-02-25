Ky. Senate committee unanimously passes bill to ban some no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that was filed in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor has passed a Kentucky Senate panel.

It’s Senate Bill 4 and will ban some no-knock warrants. The bill is not the same bill being pushed by a state representative from Louisville that’s called Breonna’s Law.

That vote was unanimous in the Senate Judiciary Committee. This is the bill that is being pushed by Senate President Robert Stivers. He says it does not allow no-knock warrants unless a lot of checks and balances are followed first.

Senate panel unanimously passes bill to ban some no knock warrants. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/KmfwnU293J — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 25, 2021

Retired police officers Danny Carroll and John Schickel are co-sponsors of the bill. Another co-sponsor is Senator Reggie Thomas of Lexington, who is a Black attorney.

This bill isn’t Breonna’s law, that is a House bill being pushed by Rep. Attica Scott that seeks an all-out ban to no-knock warrants.

Stivers says, in his bill, if one judge does not issue the no-knock warrant, police can’t go to another one or do judge shopping. It also requires officers to wear body cameras while executing the warrants.

Sen. Stivers says no matter what an individual is involved in, they have certain rights.

“This young lady was denied that by a series of bad police judgments,” Sen. Stivers said. “And this bill hopes to correct that.”

Senator Thomas said since this is the state where Breonna Taylor’s death occurred, it would be a negative mark on the General Assembly if something isn’t done this session. He said the eyes of the nation are on us to act.

The bill could be voted on in the full Senate as early as Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.