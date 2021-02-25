Advertisement

Lexington man sentenced to 36 years for sex trafficking, other charges

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a federal judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to 36 years in prison on charges that included the sex trafficking of three victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday that 41-year-old Prince Bixler of Lexington also was ordered to have 10 years of supervised release and to pay $333,100 in restitution.

The statement said Bixler was convicted last year of 15 felonies related to an extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation.

Authorities say he forced young, drug-addicted women to prostitute and sell crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines throughout the Lexington area. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children
Alejandro Bartolo Diaz
Coroner asking for help finding family of man killed in Pulaski Co. crash
The fire department says a section of the building’s brick veneer collapsed.
Part of Lexington Jif plant’s brick veneer collapses

Latest News

Coal
Blackjewel ordered to clean up Kentucky mine site
While some departments are allowing everyone in Phase 1C to sign up at once, the Jessamine...
Jessamine County breaking Phase 1C down into ‘priority groups’ due to limited vaccine availability
God’s Pantry Food Bank held a pop-up drive-through food distribution Thursday morning. It...
God’s Pantry holds pop-up drive-through food distribution in Lexington
A bill that was filed in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Breonna Taylor has passed a...
Ky. Senate committee unanimously passes bill to ban some no-knock warrants