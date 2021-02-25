Lineman hurt while working to restore power recovering at UK Hospital

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A lineman hurt while restoring power in Wolfe County continues to recover Thursday morning.

He works for Licking Valley RECC.

According to the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, he is being treated at UK Hospital for multiple injuries.

He underwent the first of what’s expected to be several surgeries yesterday.

The co-op says the lineman fell 27-feet into a creek, after the pole he was working on broke.

Outage update 8:45 am 2/25/21: We first want to provide an update on our lineman that was injured when a pole he was... Posted by Licking Valley Rural Electric Cooperative on Thursday, February 25, 2021

