Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic

Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a fundraiser to benefit people affected by the recent extreme weather and those facing food insecurity.(Gray TV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(Gray News) - Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV Saturday night to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and those who are facing food insecurity because of the ongoing pandemic.

All proceeds raised during a live Grand Ole Opry broadcast, set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27, will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live broadcast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.”

The event will air on Circle, Gray Television stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and additional TV affiliates. It will also be streamed on this page and on Facebook and YouTube.

“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love,” said Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger. “Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well.”

You can donate here.

