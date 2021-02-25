Advertisement

Suns’ Booker replaces Lakers’ Davis in NBA All-Star Game

Davis was voted in as a reserve. He’s sidelined by a strained right calf
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker celebrates a 3 point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the...
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker celebrates a 3 point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Hornets 111-102. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was selected Wednesday to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Booker to take Davis’ spot a day after Booker was snubbed by league’s head coaches for a reserve spot in the March 7 game in Atlanta. Davis was voted in as a reserve. He’s sidelined by a strained right calf. Booker received his second straight All-Star selection, both as an injury replacement. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field. Booker and fellow All-Star Chris Paul have helped Phoenix to a 20-10 record. The Suns last had two All-Stars in 2009-10 with Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire.

