Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and staff, are now in quarantine.

According to our news partners at the Herald-Leader, three students and one teacher have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district spokesperson says for two of the student cases their classes at Liberty Elementary and Glendover Elementary were quarantined.

In the other case, a student is in quarantine after a staff member tested positive. Cardinal Valley Elementary and Brenda Cowan Elementary are affected in those cases.

The district’s policy on quarantining means the students and teacher stay home for ten days following exposure.

Students will learn virtually during that time.

