VACCINE TEAM | Help in hunt for vaccine appointments, vaccine’s effectiveness

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

We are both in our 70s and live in Scott County. It seems like we are being over looked. How do you sign up and where do you go to get shots? We just need a simple way to sign up.

Here are some of the vaccination options in or near Scott County. Booking and scheduling appointments can be done online if there are openings available. Because availability changes quickly, we recommend you check each location’s website several times a day.

Because I couldn’t get an appointment here in Kentucky, I got my first dose of Moderna vaccine in Indiana. Can I get an appointment for my second dose here in Kentucky so I don’t have to travel to Indiana again?

That all depends. We found this information from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services:

How long after receiving the second vaccine will a person be fully protected?

Similar to the flu vaccine, it typically takes a few weeks for your body to build immunity after vaccination

In clinical trials, both approved COVID-19 vaccines were very effective in preventing COVID-19.

The Moderna vaccine was 94.1 percent effective and the Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

Who will be included in vaccine phase 1C in Kentucky?

