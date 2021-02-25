Advertisement

WATCH | Recapping a month of deadly winter weather in Kentucky

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This month’s winter weather was deadly for at least five people here in Kentucky, and many counties are still dealing with power outages and damage control.

On Wednesday night’s The Breakdown, our Sam Dick and Chris Bailey recapped the storm and discussed how it compares to previous winter weather, and what we should now be watching out for as spring and severe weather season approach us.

Take a look at their conversation below:

