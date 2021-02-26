Advertisement

80 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point...
Since the beginning of the new year, our number of new cases has slowly gone down to the point where officials are starting to feel slightly more optimistic about our situation with the virus.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 80 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, Feb. 25.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 32,103. The city’s death toll is 232. The health department says the city’s 7-day rolling average is 79 cases.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County still in the red zone but has slowly gone down to 25.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are saying that while things may be looking better right now, there is still a real chance that we could see another spike in cases, especially as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread in the United States.

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19 especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 401,750 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. 4,570 Kentuckians have died of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and...
Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,447 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths
A lineman hurt while restoring power in Wolfe County continues to recover Thursday morning.
Lineman hurt while working to restore power recovering at UK Hospital
Ambulance
1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash

Latest News

The school district posted the initial design concepts, from architects at Clotfelter-Samokar...
New Scott Co. High School slated for 2024 opening
Frankfort State Capitol
Anti-abortion constitutional proposal advances in Kentucky
Meteorologist Ally Blake
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A rainy weekend ahead
Kentucky lawmakers pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism