Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching weekend flooding threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected to move in through this weekend, bringing some thunderstorms along with several inches of rain that could lead to localized flooding for many areas.

Scattered on and off showers will be with us through this evening and overnight tonight across the Commonwealth. This rain will be the first batch to come through our region but shouldn’t create any issues quite yet except for some smaller creeks and streams. Temperatures will stay relatively unchanged in the 40s as we continue through this evening and tonight as well. Still, as we head overnight and into tomorrow, we’ll see a little bit of a warming trend.

By Saturday morning, a new round of heavy showers will be pushing through and then clear up through the later morning hours. Temperatures will begin in the mid to upper-40s and warm into the upper-50s and 60s as we get into the afternoon. We will also enjoy a dry stretch through the middle parts of the day, but as we get into Saturday evening and night, another round of heavy showers will move in.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day on Sunday, which will be the primary threat of flooding/flash flooding issues across our region. The main threats for flooding or localized high water issues will increase the further south and east you move from the I-64 corridor. In these regions, a general 2″-4″+ of rain will be likely with isolated areas seeing higher amounts. With such saturated grounds due to the melt front, our previous winter storms, and then more rain through the weekend, we’ll need to be cautious in areas that are prone to flooding.

