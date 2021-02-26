Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A rainy weekend ahead

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

I hope you all have enjoyed our nice little spring preview, but along with spring like temperatures come spring showers... and we will get plenty of them this weekend!

Good morning! Temperatures this morning are hovering around freezing and while skies are a mix of partly cloudy skies, big changes are on the way. More clouds will build in throughout the day, and we will get up to the upper 40′s for our high. Later in the day will start our first round of rain showers of many this weekend. Our overnight low will stay in the 40′s as a stationary front continues to push moisture up towards us here in Kentucky.

Morning rain will be present tomorrow, but we will get a partial break mid day on Saturday. The heaviest bands and even a rumble of thunder come late Saturday night into Sunday. With already a super-saturated ground, this heavier batch of precipitation could lead to some isolated flooding in some spots. Sunday we will also get into the 60′s. Monday, the first of March, is windy as the storm system leaves us with clear skies to follow. More moisture looks to get picked up on Tuesday late and carries it into into Wednesday and Thursday with another chance of showers and storms. The rest of the week the temperatures will remain in the 50′s.

Thank you and have a great weekend!

