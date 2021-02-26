Advertisement

Anti-abortion constitutional proposal advances in Kentucky

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a measure aimed at adding language to the state constitution to ensure it doesn’t offer protections for abortion rights.

The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the Republican-led House on a 76-20 vote Thursday.

The measure now goes to the Senate.

The proposal, if ratified by voters, would amend Kentucky’s constitution to declare that it provides no right to abortion.

A leading supporter says it’s an important follow-up to anti-abortion laws enacted since Republicans took complete control of the legislature.

Opponents say it continues the legislature’s intrusion into the personal decisions of women.

