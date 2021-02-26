Christian Appalachian Project helping clear downed trees in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are still recovering from the latest rounds of severe winter weather.

In Rockcastle County, the power has come back on, but some homes have fallen into disrepair. Downed trees and limbs are a big concern, especially for the elderly and disabled.

After days without power stuck in the cold and dark, many families are now dealing with storm damage.

“You hearing the cracking like a fire cracking when it’s burning and then the next thing you know it’s boom,” Kathy Parsons said.

Parsons stayed awake with her two grandchildren, night after night, listening to trees fall. She says, luckily, none fell on her house, but her yard is covered in branches.

“Here’s limbs laying everywhere. Limbs on top of limbs and spread everywhere and some of them had not completely detached from the tree, still hanging in the trees,” Parsons said.

She says she was devastated looking at her property after the latest round of storms.

“There’s no way I could do it because I need two total knee replacements,” Parsons said.

She reached out to the Christian Appalachian Project for help.

The winter storms may have passed, but many people are still stuck with the damage. The Christian Appalachian Project is out in Rockcastle County helping with clean up today. Story at 5:30 & 11. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/KOoS1NUDuZ — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) February 26, 2021

“We’re taking these fallen branches from the ice storm, chopping them up and helping out by clearing people’s places,” said project volunteer Zachary Fischer.

“If you, or someone you know, needs help with clean up, contact the Christian Appalachian Project. Volunteers say they’re ready to help with repairs.

The Parsons lost power for 48 hours, then lost their water. Kathy says some of her neighbors had no electricity for eight days.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.