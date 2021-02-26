Advertisement

Christian Appalachian Project helping clear downed trees in Rockcastle County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are still recovering from the latest rounds of severe winter weather.

In Rockcastle County, the power has come back on, but some homes have fallen into disrepair. Downed trees and limbs are a big concern, especially for the elderly and disabled.

After days without power stuck in the cold and dark, many families are now dealing with storm damage.

“You hearing the cracking like a fire cracking when it’s burning and then the next thing you know it’s boom,” Kathy Parsons said.

Parsons stayed awake with her two grandchildren, night after night, listening to trees fall. She says, luckily, none fell on her house, but her yard is covered in branches.

“Here’s limbs laying everywhere. Limbs on top of limbs and spread everywhere and some of them had not completely detached from the tree, still hanging in the trees,” Parsons said.

She says she was devastated looking at her property after the latest round of storms.

“There’s no way I could do it because I need two total knee replacements,” Parsons said.

She reached out to the Christian Appalachian Project for help.

“We’re taking these fallen branches from the ice storm, chopping them up and helping out by clearing people’s places,” said project volunteer Zachary Fischer.

“If you, or someone you know, needs help with clean up, contact the Christian Appalachian Project. Volunteers say they’re ready to help with repairs.

The Parsons lost power for 48 hours, then lost their water. Kathy says some of her neighbors had no electricity for eight days.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Kingston Lane was born in April 2020 at only 24 weeks and weighed one pound, seven ounces. He...
‘It was a miracle’: Baby boy comes back to life after being pronounced dead
Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and...
Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard...
Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases; 5.52% positivity rate
"Anti-Semitism has always been a language of radicals, radicals on the left, radicals on the...
Kentucky becomes first state to recognize IHRA’s definition of anti-Semitism
Londale Blackford of City Cuts will soon offer free haircuts to raise money for Texans still...
Lexington barber raising money for Texas winter storm relief
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
More than 2,000 food boxes traveled from Texas to Georgetown for a giveaway.
Texas organization brings food drive to Georgetown College