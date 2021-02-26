Fayette Mall evacuated, temporarily closed after electrical fire
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Mall was evacuated and part of it is without power after an electrical panel caught fire Friday morning.
A witness told our crew at the scene she saw some smoke coming from an electrical panel, heard an explosion, then saw a small fire.
There are no reported injuries.
There is no word on when the mall will reopen.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.