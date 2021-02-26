Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases; 5.52% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 402,926 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.52 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 201 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 30 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 4,600.

As of Friday, 818 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 218 are in the ICU, and 105 are on ventilators. At least 47,391 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”

