Johnson County rock band to use album release to raise funds for cancer center

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After two years of writing, practicing and recording, the debut album for The Technicolor Nightmare is finally ready.

“The album is just a culmination of a lot of hard work, time, effort, (and) money,” lead singer Steven Caudill said. “It’s a love letter to ourselves really.”

But unlike other debut albums, the release will have a special purpose.

The band is giving all proceeds from their virtual album release concert to the UK DanceBlue Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

The clinic in Lexington holds a place close to guitarist Waylon Whitson’s heart after his then-four-year-old son Damien was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, a malignant tumor behind his right eye.

Whitson says he has fond memories of his son’s optimism and how the staff treated him.

“He’s a very loud and gregarious kid,” Whitson said. “So everywhere he goes, he’s making friends. When he went up there, it seems like everyone really liked him and connected with him and they always went above and beyond to make sure we felt comfortable.”

After six and a half months of treatment, Damien went into remission this past summer.

Whitson says the feelings from that experience come through in his music.

“We were just you know in a rough place for a while and I think some of that shows through in some of those songs,” Whitson said. “It’s hard when you’re a musician to have your life experiences not play some kind of a part in what you’re doing. Especially if you’re writing your own music.”

The Technicolor Nightmare’s virtual album release will take place at the Mountain Arts Center studios in Prestonsburg on Friday at 8 p.m. Click here for a link to the virtual release. Click here for the band’s donation page for the UK DanceBlue Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Center.

