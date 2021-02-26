Advertisement

Johnson County rock band to use album release to raise funds for cancer center

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After two years of writing, practicing and recording, the debut album for The Technicolor Nightmare is finally ready.

“The album is just a culmination of a lot of hard work, time, effort, (and) money,” lead singer Steven Caudill said. “It’s a love letter to ourselves really.”

But unlike other debut albums, the release will have a special purpose.

The band is giving all proceeds from their virtual album release concert to the UK DanceBlue Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

The clinic in Lexington holds a place close to guitarist Waylon Whitson’s heart after his then-four-year-old son Damien was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, a malignant tumor behind his right eye.

Whitson says he has fond memories of his son’s optimism and how the staff treated him.

“He’s a very loud and gregarious kid,” Whitson said. “So everywhere he goes, he’s making friends. When he went up there, it seems like everyone really liked him and connected with him and they always went above and beyond to make sure we felt comfortable.”

After six and a half months of treatment, Damien went into remission this past summer.

Whitson says the feelings from that experience come through in his music.

“We were just you know in a rough place for a while and I think some of that shows through in some of those songs,” Whitson said. “It’s hard when you’re a musician to have your life experiences not play some kind of a part in what you’re doing. Especially if you’re writing your own music.”

The Technicolor Nightmare’s virtual album release will take place at the Mountain Arts Center studios in Prestonsburg on Friday at 8 p.m. Click here for a link to the virtual release. Click here for the band’s donation page for the UK DanceBlue Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Days after resuming some in-person learning, two FCPS classes, along with other students and...
Two FCPS classes in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,447 new COVID-19 cases; 43 deaths
Ambulance
1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash
A lineman hurt while restoring power in Wolfe County continues to recover Thursday morning.
Lineman hurt while working to restore power recovering at UK Hospital

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism
Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
ARH and Bluegrass Care Navigators team up to show support for healthcare workers
‘They came to our rescue’: Community gathers for parade to show appreciation to health care workers
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kentucky's Assistant State Highway Engineer Jason...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kentucky's Assistant State Highway Engineer Jason Siwula
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mike Turner with the Central Ky. American Heart...
WATCH The Breakdown | Mike Turner with the Central Ky. American Heart Association