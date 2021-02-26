Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 2/28: Secretary of State Michael Adams; EKU Vice President Dr. Dannie Moore

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and EKU Vice President Dr. Dannie Moore.

This weekend wraps up Black History Month. We’ve presented several stories during the month that highlight the contributions of African Americans in Kentucky. Now, we’re having a discussion on where things are, and where we go from here in issues of race relations and diversity. Joining us first is Dr. Dannie Moore, the vice president of Eastern Kentucky University and the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Kentucky voters turned out large numbers for last year’s primary and general elections. And many indicated it was the greater flexibility in rules that gave them the opportunity to vote. Some others say “the rules are the rules” and if you want a say, you show up and vote on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams is pushing for some reforms. He joins us to discuss what could change for the next round of elections.

