Laurel Co. man accused of beating pregnant woman until she miscarried

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of beating a pregnant woman until she miscarried.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Freddy T. Humfleet, of London, was arrested Friday morning on charges of fetal homicide, assault, strangulation and meth possession.

The sheriff’s office says Humfleet severely beat a pregnant woman, causing her to have a miscarriage of a 10-week old fetus.

They say Humfleet hit the woman with a wooden board, choked her, and punched her, leaving the woman with cuts and severe bruising.

The woman showed police where she had buried the fetal remains. She had placed them in a small, blue metal container, covered it with rocks, and placed a small commemorative stone on top.

As police continued to investigate they found meth in the possession of Humfleet and a glass pipe.

Humfleet was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

