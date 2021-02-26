Kentucky lawmakers pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s General Assembly is calling on public officials to confront anti-Semitism.

Both the House and Senate passed resolutions to condemn the hatred. The measure had full support.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, says Kentucky will be the first state to both condemn rising Jew-hatred, and recognize the proper definition of anti-Semitism.

Lexington has had a string of hateful incidents.

Rabbi Litvin says Governor Andy Beshear will join the effort tomorrow, on the Jewish Festival of Purim.

