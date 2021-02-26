Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers pass resolution condemning anti-Semitism

(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s General Assembly is calling on public officials to confront anti-Semitism.

Both the House and Senate passed resolutions to condemn the hatred. The measure had full support.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, says Kentucky will be the first state to both condemn rising Jew-hatred, and recognize the proper definition of anti-Semitism.

WKYT Investigates | A surge in anti-Semitic incidents across US, Kentucky

Lexington has had a string of hateful incidents.

Rabbi Litvin says Governor Andy Beshear will join the effort tomorrow, on the Jewish Festival of Purim.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, a body was found in a burned vehicle Tuesday morning at a farm in the...
Name released of man found dead inside burned car at Bourbon Co. farm
Ambulance
1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after Pulaski Co. crash
Demarcus Bowie was 16-years-old when Lexington Police arrested him for the killing of...
Lexington teen sentenced for murder of other teen
File image
Fmr. UK basketball player accused of not reporting income from playing in China
Chandler faces several charges.
Richmond mother accused of abusing her children

Latest News

Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
Ky. man unable to get help from unemployment office after discovering someone else filed using his name
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kentucky's Assistant State Highway Engineer Jason...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kentucky's Assistant State Highway Engineer Jason Siwula
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Mike Turner with the Central Ky. American Heart...
WATCH The Breakdown | Mike Turner with the Central Ky. American Heart Association
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Julie Cerel with the UK College of Social Work
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Dr. Julie Cerel with the UK College of Social Work