Lexington barber raising money for Texas winter storm relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Texans are still dealing with the aftermath of a major winter storm. The snow and ice left millions without power and clean water. One Lexington barber is using his skills to help those in need.

Londale Blackford of City Cuts will soon offer free haircuts to raise money for Texans still struggling.

“We see people losing power, losing lives, homes being destroyed. We just can’t sit around and not try and do anything,” Blackford said.

The barbershop will offer free haircuts on Mondays starting March 8. They’ll be asking clients for donations that will go toward relief efforts in Texas.

